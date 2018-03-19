Vladimir Putin casts his vote in Russian presidential polls

Clear favourite to win his fourth term in office for another six years after Alexei Navalny, touted as his fiercest opponent, barred from contesting



Russian President Vladimir Putin casts his ballot in Moscow

Voting was underway yesterday for Russia’s presidential election, in which incumbent President Vladimir Putin is seeking a fourth term in office and is widely expected to cement his power for the next six years. Putin, who has been holding the presidential office of Russia since 2012 after winning three presidential elections consecutively, cast his vote at a polling station in the headquarters of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow’s Lenin Avenue.



While a voter puts hers at a polling station in the port city of Vladivostok, on Sunday. Pics/AP

Asked about the percentage of votes he hopes to win, Putin told reporters that he would be satisfied with “any that gives the right to serve as president”. Alexei Navalny, touted as his fiercest opponent, was barred from contesting and further suspended for five years on the basis of embezzlement charges levied against him, according to media reports. While the move has made it easier for Putin, who’s the clear favourite now, Navalny has called for a boycott of the election.

A win would mean a Putin-led Russia until 2024, after which he is constitutionally obliged to stand down. The polling stations will remain open from 8 am to 8 pm in every Russian region in accordance with the 11 different time zones. The results are expected to be announced today.

Voting first began in the far-east regions of Kamchatka and Chukotka and in Moscow nine hours later. Counting started on Sunday night in Kaliningrad, Russia’s western-most region. A total of 97,000 polling stations have been set up across Russia and another 400 in 145 countries. There are 108.9 million eligible voters in Russia with 1.87 million others living abroad.

The contenders

The other contenders are Sergei Baburin from the All-People’s Union party; Communist Party’s Pavel Grudinin; Civil Initiative party’s Ksenia Sobchak; Communists of Russia party chairman Maxim Suraykin; Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov; co-founder of Yabloko party Grigory Yavlinsky; and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

