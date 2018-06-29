Vladimir Putin-Donald Trump summit on July 16 in Helsinki
They "will meet on July 16, 2018, in Helsinki, Finland," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said. "The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues," Sanders said
The announcement of date and venue comes a day after Putin's adviser Yuri Ushakov in Moscow said the two leaders will meet in a third country. The summit will include one-on-one talks between the presidents and conclude with a joint news conference, Ushakov said, adding that the two leaders are expected to issue a joint statement. The meeting takes a place in the midst of a number of investigations involving Congress and the FBI into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, including possible links between the Russians and Trump campaign.
Ahead of the announcement, Trump tweeted: "Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election!" The announcement comes a day after National Security Adviser John Bolton held talks with Russian officials in Moscow to lay the groundwork for the summit. Trump said on Wednesday that "getting along with Russia and with China and with everybody is a very good thing." He said they would discuss Syria, Ukraine and "many other subjects."
PIO could be next US SC chief justice
Amul Thapar, an Indian-American legal luminary, is among the 25 shortlisted judges Donald Trump could nominate to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, according to American media reports. Justice Kennedy, 81, announced his retirement from the US Supreme Court on Wednesday. Thapar, 49, is one of the 25 shortlisted judges on Trump’s Supreme Court List. Trump told reporters that his nominee to replace Judge Kennedy would be from this list compiled by the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society.
Republicans fail on immigration again
A Republican “compromise” bill reforming US immigration law failed spectacularly in Congress on Wednesday, dealing a blow to Donald Trump’s efforts to resolve a swirling border crisis that has seen thousands of migrant families separated. Lawmakers rejected the Border Security and Immigration Reform Act by an overwhelming 121 to 301, with all Democrats opposing the bill along with dozens of Republican conservatives who argued it did not do enough to rein in illegal immigration.
‘Stay 100% in US, we won’t forget’
Donald Trump has asked Harley Davidson company to stay “100 per cent” in US, warning that “we won’t forget” if it went ahead with its plan to shift some of its manufacturing base offshore in response to EU’s retaliatory tariffs.
