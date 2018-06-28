Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump to meet on July 16 in Finland

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov earlier told reporters that the venue of the summit was convenient for both sides, TASS news agency reported

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will meet in the Finnish capital Helsinki on July 16, the Kremlin announced on Thursday.

"(The) two leaders will discuss the current state and prospects of further development of the Russian-US relations and also vital issues of the international agenda," a Kremlin statement said.

The meeting was likely to last several hours as there will be a protocol event, a tete-a-tete meeting and a joint news conference. Ushakov suggested that both the leaders could make a joint statement following the summit.

