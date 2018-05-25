Search

Vladimir Putin hopes Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un summit can be resurrected

May 25, 2018, 02:10 IST | AFP

We had counted on that a significant step towards a de-escalation on the Korean peninsula would be taken and a start made on the denuclearisation... we hope that a dialogue will be resumed, continued and the meeting takes place," Putin said

Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia regrets US President Donald Trump calling off his summit plans with Kim Jong Un, but hopes the dialogue can be resumed and the summit eventually take place.

"We had counted on that a significant step towards a de-escalation on the Korean peninsula would be taken and a start made on the denuclearisation... we hope that a dialogue will be resumed, continued and the meeting takes place," Putin said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Worst Crime! Man stabs cat with screwdrivers and hangs it!

Tags

vladimir putindonald trumpkim jong-unrussianorth korea