Vladimir Putin hopes Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un summit can be resurrected

Vladimir Putin

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia regrets US President Donald Trump calling off his summit plans with Kim Jong Un, but hopes the dialogue can be resumed and the summit eventually take place.

"We had counted on that a significant step towards a de-escalation on the Korean peninsula would be taken and a start made on the denuclearisation... we hope that a dialogue will be resumed, continued and the meeting takes place," Putin said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

