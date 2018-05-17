Vladimir Putin: New weapons will maintain Russia's might for decades

Russia's new weapons, including an array of new nuclear systems, will ensure the country's security for decades to come, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with top military brass



Russian President Vladimir Putin said the development of the weapons would remain high priority. Pic/AFP

Russia's new weapons, including an array of new nuclear systems, will ensure the country's security for decades to come, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with top military brass. Speaking in Sochi, Putin said yesterday that the new systems unveiled this year will significantly increase Russia's military capabilities and "ensure a strategic balance for decades."

The Russian leader presented an array of new nuclear weapons in March that he said can't be intercepted. They include a new heavy intercontinental ballistic missile; a nuclear-powered global range cruise missile; and an underwater drone designed to strike coastal facilities with a heavy nuclear weapon.

Putin said that the development of the weapons would remain a high priority. He also mentioned other weapons systems, including the prospective S-500 air defence system that is meant to be precise and powerful enough to hit targets in space. Putin added that the strategic nuclear forces should receive new batches of Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles to replace the older Topol ICBMs.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever