Vladimir Putin on course to become the longest-serving Russian leader

Vladimir Putin sworn in as Russia's president for a fourth time; March victory puts him on course to be longest-serving Russian leader since Stalin



Russian president Vladimir Putin at the swearing-in ceremony

Vladimir Putin,65, was sworn in as Russia's president for a fourth term yesterday, extending his almost two-decade rule by another six years at a time of high tension with his Western rivals.

Putin, in power since 1999, is on course to become the longest-serving Russian leader since Joseph Stalin after his victory in March's elections. Putin won nearly 77 percent of the vote in polls which his most vocal opponent was banned from running in.



The new Russian-made limousine, called the Senate Limousine, in which Putin arrived. Pics/AFP

He has promised to use his fourth term to revitalise the country's economy. "I consider it my duty and my life's aim to do everything possible for Russia, for its present and for its future," Putin said at Monday's swearing-in ceremony, with his hand on the Russian constitution. The car that brought him to the inauguration was a black Russian-made limousine - a change from previous ceremonies when he used a Mercedes.

"I feel strongly conscious of my colossal responsibility," he said, thanking Russians for their "sincere support" and "cohesiveness."