Vladimir Putin's alleged lover gives birth to twin boys: Reports

international

Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumoured lover, Alina Kabaeva reportedly gave birth to twin boys earlier this month

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ Lilian Chan

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumoured lover, Alina Kabaeva reportedly gave birth to twin boys earlier this month. Former Olympic gold medalist and rhythmic gymnast, Alina Kabaeva, 36, has long been rumoured to be in a relationship with the Russian President, New York Post reports.

Putin's alleged lover gives birth to twin boys: Reports



Read @ANI story | https://t.co/CkrKolA8kY pic.twitter.com/kJ0EqpPqDG — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 28, 2019

A Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets reported that Alina Kabaeva was the reason why the entire VIP floor of the Kulakov Research Centre for Gynecology, Obstetrics and Perinatology was cleared this month. However, the brief story about the births was eventually taken down. The Daily Mail quoted an investigative journalist, a source familiar with the Russian intelligence, who also claimed that Kabaeva had allegedly given birth to two boys. He further said that a doctor from Italy helped with the C-section delivery.

Vladimir Putin’s glamorous 'secret partner' Alina Kabeva 'gives birth to twins'



Ex-Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Alina Kabaeva has long been rumoured to be Vladimir Putin’s secret partner pic.twitter.com/HEsH35561o — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) May 21, 2019

Kabaeva became a model after leaving the competitive sport and was a Russian lawmaker until 2014. She now heads the National Media Group. Nicknamed "the secret first lady," Kabaeva, three decades younger than Putin, was rumoured in 2008 to have given birth to a daughter at a private Swiss clinic, according to Voice of America. But then, as now, Kremlin once again denied reports of the births.

Meanwhile, Putin, who guards his private life fiercely -- possibly a habit from his days as a KGB agent -- has long denied his relationship with Kabaeva. But reports on Kabaeva, an Uzbek by birth, have continued amid accusations by Putin loyalists that they are being encouraged by Ukrainian enemies of the Russian leader. In 2013, Putin announced the end of his 30-year marriage to wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva, with whom he has two grown-up daughters

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates