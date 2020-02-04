Vocal watch

Sign up

Learn swar mapping through Bollywood songs at workshop conducted by singer Mugdha Hasabnis.

Free

On February 6, 6 pm

At The True School of Music, Sun Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Call 66243200

