Vocal watch

Updated: Feb 04, 2020, 09:38 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Learn swar mapping through Bollywood songs

Learn swar mapping through Bollywood songs at workshop conducted by singer Mugdha Hasabnis.

Free
On February 6, 6 pm
At The True School of Music, Sun Mills Compound, Lower Parel.
Call 66243200

