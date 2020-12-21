Looking inwards

We can't say, 'It's been one of those years' about 2020 simply because we have never experienced a year like this before. For many people, it's been a time for self-reflection, with ugly truths sometimes peeping out from the inner recesses of the brain like a monster peeping out from underneath a child's bed. But that's fine, as long as we can confront them and learn to be our own friend when the tide turns against us. That's the central message in Letters to myself, a new track that sees vocalist Kamakshi Khanna joining forces with harpist Nush Lewis.



Nush Lewis

"The song was inspired by the conversations Nush and I had about journaling," Khanna shares about the track that conveys a person talking to herself, with the music reflecting the feelings of gratitude, belief and resilience that this conversation entails. Don't be shy to look into the mirror, the lyrics seem to say, and when you do, flash yourself a smile, because you deserve it.

