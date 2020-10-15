Vodafone network down in Vasai, Virar and Nalasopara; subscribers fume

There is a massive disruption in the Vodafone network in Vasai, Virar and Nalasopara and the users queued up at its outlet in Vasai.

The subscribers who use the Vodafone network have been fuming as they are unable to make voice calls or receive messages. They complained that their work from home is getting hampered.

The Vodafone posted a notice at its outlet reading: “There has been severe rain and overflow of water in various parts of Maharashtra. Because of this, the basement of our network MSC site in Kalyani Nagar has had a slight incursion of water. Since the basement holds our battery bank, we had to switch off battery back up. The government has switched off the power in the area and therefore our MSC is currently non-functional.”

“This will affect voice and data services for Vodafone customers and may take till about 4pm. Municipal authorities are trying to minimise water in nearby canal and therefore control the situation. Please be patient with the customers and inform them that this is an act of God and we are working closely with the authorities to restore all the services,” the notice further read.

Vice president of Vasai Taluka, Shiv Sena, Diwakar Singh said, “There are several students who have been doing online practice for their exams. Hence there studies are affected. Apart from this, the employees working from home are also at the receiving end.”

Vodafone users waiting outside the store in Vasai

The head of corporate communication, Vodafone-Idea Ltd, Shivanjali Singh, said, “The network of Vodafone-Idea Limited is down in most parts of Maharashtra because of rain. It may take several hours as concerned authorities are working on it at war footing.”

Vodafone Idea Limited released a statement, saying that the technical team is working to restore the services.

“Heavy rain in Pune has resulted in flooding of some areas including one of our key sites in the city. This has caused partial disruption in services for some customers. Our technical team is working dedicatedly to fully restore services soon. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers,” said Vodafone Idea Limited.

