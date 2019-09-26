Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Who won what at the extravaganza
The 10th edition of Vogue Beauty Awards was hosted at a popular 5-star hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. Here's the list of winners at the award extravaganza.
The who's who of Bollywood and the beauty industry walked the red carpet at the 10th edition of Vogue Beauty Awards at a plush hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. The theme of the extravaganza being disco, Bollywood celebs unleashed their most blingy, fashionable sides at the event.
It was a night of high fashion, glamour and the best in beauty. The awards celebrated the most significant and popular names in beauty, including beauty icon of the year. Here's the complete list of winners at the 2019 Vogue Beauty Awards.
- Beauty Icon: Alia Bhatt
- Beauty Of The Year: Kriti Sanon
- Fitspiration-Female: Malaika Arora
- Beauty Legend: Sharmila Tagore
- Fresh Face-Female: Sara Ali Khan
- Man Of The Decade: Shahid Kapoor
- Man of the year: Vicky Kaushal
- Fresh Face-Male: Siddhant Chaturvedi
- Beauty Warrior: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana
- Beauty Warrior: Sonali Bendre Behl
Besides honouring B-town celebs, the awards function also celebrated those who made it their business to make people look good. Here are the names that won.
- Fitness Expert: Sohrab Khushrushahi
- Skin Expert: Dr Geetika Mittal
- Model: Anjali Lama
- Makeup Artist: Marianna Mukuchyan
- Influencer: Diipa Buller-Khosla
- Hairstylist: Michel Baltazar
- Nutritionist: Rashi Chowdhary
Some of the chicest and most stylish celebs spotted on the red carpet were Sara Ali Khan, who wore a midnight blue feathered embellished gown that turned heads, Shahid Kapoor, who dressed to impress in a metallic suit, Sunny Leone, who was decked up in a disco-worthy sequinned gown, Alia Bhatt in a shimmery outfit by Michael Costello, Rakul Preet Singh in a fiery red dress with a thigh-high slit, and Kriti Sanon in a fuchsia gown with a thigh-high slit.
The 10th edition of Vogue Beauty Awards was hosted at a popular 5-star hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, and the theme of the award ceremony was disco. B-town celebs left no stone unturned to dazzle at the event. All pictures/Yogen Shah
In picture: Malaika Arora added an oomph factor with her thigh-high slit ruffled dress she opted for the event.
Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut in a midnight blue dress, was a vision to behold. Her feathered embellished gown made the heads turn on the night of fashion. The actress completed her look with gelled hair and minimal jewellery.
Sara Ali Khan greeted Vicky Kaushal as he entered the carpet. The actor looked uber cool suited up for the beauty award hosted at a plush hotel in Juhu, Mumbai.
Shahid Kapoor, the Kabir Singh actor was dressed to impress in a metallic suit he opted for the fashion event. The actor completed his look with velvet shoes.
It was a star-studded night at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 and celebrities put their best fashion foot forward to impress the audience. One can't deny, and every other star walked the red carpet with great panache at the fashion event.
In picture: Sunny Leone stayed true to the theme, disco, by wearing an asymmetrical sequin outfit to attend the fashion night.
Amrita Arora's black and golden gown, with a drape, made the actress look no less than a fashion icon at beauty awards hosted in Juhu, Mumbai.
Upping her fashion game, Alia Bhatt shimmered in a flowy sequin outfit by Michael Costello. The Raazi actress completed her look with gelled hairdo, which was tied up to the back. Her black nails and silver stilettos screamed retro disco evening!
Rakul Preet Singh painted the town red in her red thigh-high slit outfit she opted for the event. On the professional front, Rakul will be next seen in Marjaavaan, along with Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra's ombre sequined gown stood out among the disco-themed fashion event. On the professional front, Shilpa is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Nikammah.
Kriti Sanon's fuschia pink thigh-high slit dress, with a plunging neckline, left the audience awestruck with her beauty. In this outfit, she truly looks like a trendsetter. Doesn't she?
Gabriella Demetriades, the South African beauty, opted for a halterneck gown. She enhanced her waist by completing her fashionable outfit with a leather corset. Isn't she looking gorgeous?
Radhika Apte's sheer black dress with a plunging neckline seemed like a perfect fit for the disco-themed award ceremony. On the work front, the actress is currently receiving praises as her last series, Sacred Games has been nominated for Emmys.
Patralekhaa opted for a mesh sequined blouse, which she paired with a satin black skirt to attend the beauty awards ceremony.
Sonali Bendre and husband Goldie Behl were all smiles when clicked at the awards ceremony hosted in Juhu, Mumbai.
Richa Chadha's multicoloured sequin body cocoon dress flaunted the actress' fashionable side. Speaking of her work commitments, Richa Chadha will be next seen in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Ghoomketu, Shakeela, Panga and Bholi Punjaban.
Shamita Shetty too suited up for the beauty awards ceremony hosted in Juhu, Mumbai.
Aayush Sharma, who, on the work front, will be next seen in Kwatha, sported a tan coloured leather jacket, which he paired with a crisp white shirt and black trousers at the night of fashion hosted in Juhu, Mumbai.
Kubbra Sait and Aparshakti Khurana walked the carpet together. While Kubra opted for a sequin outfit, Aparshakti showed off his uber-cool side in a quirky monochrome casual attire.
Bhumi Pednekar stunned in a bold Ziad Nakad outfit with a plunging neckline and exaggerated sleeves. Bhumi completed her looks with a pair of earrings and brown lips. Speaking of her work commitments, Bhumi will be next seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, and Saand Ki Aankh.
Gul Panag, who is currently seen in Raj-DK's The Family Man, opted for a sequin LBD, which she paired with tangerine peep-toe heels and a clutch for the fashion event.
Kalki Koechlin pastel coloured tulle dress complimented her athletic body type. The dramatic ruffles were no less than a perfect fashion trend added to her outfit.
Kirti Kulhari, who is all set to woo the audience with her impeccable performance in Ribhu Dasgupta's Bard Of Blood, opted for a monochrome pantsuit to attend the fashion event. She completed her look with black pump shoes.
Rhea Chakraborty, whose last on-screen appearance Jalebi didn't do well at the box office, opted for a purple pantsuit for the 10th edition Vogue Beauty Awards ceremony.
Sharmila Tagore looked ethereal in a white saree she opted to attend the fashion event.
Bard of Blood star Sobhita Dhulipala opted for a white gown to attend the fashion event. The actress, before the action-drama, was seen in Amazon Prime Video's web show Made In Heaven.
Surveen Chawla looked no less than a princess in an off-shoulder pastel coloured gown she opted for the evening.
Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vicky Kaushal, Amrita Arora, Surveen Chawla, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, Patralekhaa, Shamita Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Rhea Chakraborty, and many B-town celebrities attended Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 hosted at a plush hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. See pictures
