Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Who won what at the extravaganza

The who's who of Bollywood and the beauty industry walked the red carpet at the 10th edition of Vogue Beauty Awards at a plush hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. The theme of the extravaganza being disco, Bollywood celebs unleashed their most blingy, fashionable sides at the event.

It was a night of high fashion, glamour and the best in beauty. The awards celebrated the most significant and popular names in beauty, including beauty icon of the year. Here's the complete list of winners at the 2019 Vogue Beauty Awards.

Beauty Icon: Alia Bhatt

Beauty Of The Year: Kriti Sanon

Fitspiration-Female: Malaika Arora

Beauty Legend: Sharmila Tagore

Fresh Face-Female: Sara Ali Khan

Man Of The Decade: Shahid Kapoor

Man of the year: Vicky Kaushal

Fresh Face-Male: Siddhant Chaturvedi

Beauty Warrior: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana

Beauty Warrior: Sonali Bendre Behl

Besides honouring B-town celebs, the awards function also celebrated those who made it their business to make people look good. Here are the names that won.

Fitness Expert: Sohrab Khushrushahi

Skin Expert: Dr Geetika Mittal

Model: Anjali Lama

Makeup Artist: Marianna Mukuchyan

Influencer: Diipa Buller-Khosla

Hairstylist: Michel Baltazar

Nutritionist: Rashi Chowdhary

Some of the chicest and most stylish celebs spotted on the red carpet were Sara Ali Khan, who wore a midnight blue feathered embellished gown that turned heads, Shahid Kapoor, who dressed to impress in a metallic suit, Sunny Leone, who was decked up in a disco-worthy sequinned gown, Alia Bhatt in a shimmery outfit by Michael Costello, Rakul Preet Singh in a fiery red dress with a thigh-high slit, and Kriti Sanon in a fuchsia gown with a thigh-high slit.

