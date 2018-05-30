Vogue editor Anna Wintour wants Roger Federer to join the glamour world
Fashionista Anna Wintour and Roger Federer
Anna Wintour, Vogue magazine's editor-in-chief, praised Swiss tennis great Roger Federer's business acumen and said that he should consider joining the glamour world after quitting tennis.
"Federer can do what he wants. He is an incredibly smart businessman. Federer is well connected to our sector [fashion], he knows a lot of us. He hears suggestions and is always surrounded by right people," Wintour told Wall Street Journal. Wintour even lauded Federer's fighting spirit. "He never lost faith. There were a lot of people saying that it was time [for him to retire] — but he never gave up," she added.
