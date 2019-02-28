Volleyball: BEST, AR Boys in second round

Updated: Feb 28, 2019, 09:29 IST | Agencies

In another encounter AR Boys produced a steady performance and outplayed Silver Spikers by storming to a quick 25-15, 25-11 victory

Volleyball: BEST, AR Boys in second round

BEST Sports Club easily put it across SFC Green winning in straight sets 25 17, 25 19 in a Men's Open second round match of the 64th Bombay Callan Cup Volleyball tournament, and played at the YMCA Abdul Rehman playground in Agripada.

In another encounter AR Boys produced a steady performance and outplayed Silver Spikers by storming to a quick 25-15, 25-11 victory. Earlier in first-round action, Navroze Baug got the better of Kale Boys in straight games. Navroze Baug won 25-18, 25-21. In another match, Wadala Spikers tamed Godrej SC, winning by a 25-8, 25-15 scoreline.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

brihanmumbai electricity supply and transportsports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Indian cricketers condemn the Pulwama terror attack

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK