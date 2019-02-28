Volleyball: BEST, AR Boys in second round

other-sports

BEST Sports Club easily put it across SFC Green winning in straight sets 25 17, 25 19 in a Men's Open second round match of the 64th Bombay Callan Cup Volleyball tournament, and played at the YMCA Abdul Rehman playground in Agripada.

In another encounter AR Boys produced a steady performance and outplayed Silver Spikers by storming to a quick 25-15, 25-11 victory. Earlier in first-round action, Navroze Baug got the better of Kale Boys in straight games. Navroze Baug won 25-18, 25-21. In another match, Wadala Spikers tamed Godrej SC, winning by a 25-8, 25-15 scoreline.

