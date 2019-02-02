VOOT's Signature Shorts to unravel 12 Short Films with 12 Twisted Endings

television

Have you sent a risky text to a wrong number and gotten a positive answer? Ever found money in your jeans pocket? Bit into a chocolate to discover a spiked center?

Remember how it felt to experience all those twists in your life? Get ready for some edge of the seat and twisted entertainment with VOOT Original "Signature Shorts" produced by Tipping Point (a Viacom18 Motion Pictures Production) - A series of 12 Short films with 12 twisted endings. The unconventional films will take you through a roller coaster of emotions, intrigue and drama. The first 5 films will see riveting stories Derma, Joyride, Bauma, Chacha and Cheetah's trip and Ishq Ki Google providing a mesmerizing taste of forbidden fear, deviant desires, wicked love, tangled truth, corrupted innocence and so much more unravel on VOOT on 8th February 2019.

DERMA - The story of a man whose life turns upside down after he gets a tattoo made by a mystical man in the mountains. The intriguing saga is a unique take on the circle of Karma.

JOYRIDE – A road trip that takes Raunak amid the wilderness on an unusual road trip, ignoring the perils of a menacing folktale as challenged by his friend. What follows is an extraordinary tale of the unforeseen.

BOUMA (Bengali) – Set in the heart of Kolkatta, Bouma is the story of a middle-aged couple in the 1960s, living their mundane lives. A nagging husband is diagnosed with cancer and the wife agrees to donate his organs to his scientist friend after he dies. What she does with her husband's still-conscious head after death culminates to a climax, which is both funny and dark.

Chacha and Cheetah's trip will take the protagonists on an adventure of a lifetime. It is a story of two marijuana enthusiasts who after smoking the mythical and legendary windmill joint take an unusual trip.

Ishq Ki Googly – A story of a husband who plans to murder the illicit lover of his wife, but things go bizarrely out of plan, thereby compelling him to play this game of love.

