Vote ke bhikari hosts Iftar parties, says BJP MLA

Known for making contentious statements, the MLA from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad posted a video message on a social networking site where he said one of his friends suggested him to hold an Iftar party

N Chandrababu Naidu during an Iftar party, in Vijayawada. Pic/PTI

Only those "begging for vote" host Iftar parties, controversial Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh said on Monday, declaring he would neither host nor attend such events.

Known for making contentious statements, the MLA from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad posted a video message on a social networking site where he said one of his friends suggested him to hold an Iftar party like many other lawmakers do during the holy month of Ramzan. "These days many Telangana legislators are busy hosting Iftar parties, wearing skull caps and taking selfies. They think if they have to do vote bank politics, they will have to think of 'sabka saath, sabha vikas'."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever