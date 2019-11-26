Voter in High Court over 'Sena-BJP betrayal'

The dramatic post-poll alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra does not seem to have gone down well with those voters who are saffron loyalists. A 46-year-old Thane resident filed a civil writ petition on Monday in the Bombay High Court, asking it to direct the pre-poll alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena to form the government.

In her petition, Priya Chauhan-Kulkarni says that she feels "betrayed" by the "unholy" post-poll alliance(s) being formed between different parties. Both, the Union of India and the State of Maharashtra are respondents in her petition, along with the BJP and Shiv Sena. The petition asked respondents to avoid appointing a chief minister from the NCP-Sena-Congress and/or BJP-NCP alliances.

The plea also asked the court to declare the Sena-NCP-Congress tie-up as a "fraud" on the electorate, to direct police to book Sena and BJP in a case of "cheating and breach of trust of the voters" and to recover poll expenses from both political parties in case of a re-election.

Kulkarni told mid-day that she voted for the BJP-Sena alliance based on their shared ideology and Hindutva agenda. "The BJP and Sena have betrayed us," she said. "We the voters gave them the mandate. But for their own selfish reasons, both parties are forming alliances with others."

"When has the NCP ever walked the path of Hindutva? Even now they ignore Hindutva. It's time to put an end to the drama happening in the state. Uddhav Thackeray doesn't need to run around trying to prove a majority, and neither does the BJP. We gave them the mandate, they should form the government," she added.

Advocate Nitin Satpute, Kulkarni's counsel, said: "My client voted for the BJP-Sena pre-poll alliance because of their Hindutva ideology. The alliance induced my client to vote for them and the parties now making alliances with others for their own personal benefit."

