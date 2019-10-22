Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Voters battle mud to reach polling booths

Voters walk across paver blocks kept to help them avoid the mud at Century Mills, Worli

The rain spared the city and suburbs on voting day. However, the showers the previous night troubled voters. The Election Commission had decided to keep a maximum number of polling booths on the ground level. But due to the rain, voters who came early had to battle walking on the wet soil.

Most polling booths were on wooden platforms but senior citizens and disabled people found it difficult to reach them due to the mud. Shanti Nagar Mira Road, Century Mills compound and BDD chawl were some of the polling centres where the mud created an issue.



Voters at Shanti Nagar, Mira Road had to make their way through this to reach the polling booths

