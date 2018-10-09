Voters boycott contest in Valley, but eagerly take part in Jammu

national

With tight security provided by thousands of police and paramilitary personnel, the electoral process went off smoothly in the Valley, with just one incident of stone pelting reported in a Srinagar ward

Security personnel stand guard on railway tracks during a strike by the Hurriyat leadership against the polls, in Srinagar. Pic/PTI

Jammu and Kashmir held its first municipal elections in 13 long years on Monday amid a visible Jammu-Kashmir divide, with voters largely boycotting the contest in the Kashmir Valley but taking part with enthusiasm in Jammu and Ladakh regions.

But with tight security provided by thousands of police and paramilitary personnel, the electoral process went off smoothly in the Valley, with just one incident of stone pelting reported in a Srinagar ward.

There was no militant-related violence anywhere in the state. The chief electoral officer said Rajouri district in Jammu region recorded the highest voter turnout at 81 per cent while the lowest in the troubled Valley was 3.3 per cent — in Bandipora district. The overall voting percentage in the state was 56.7 per cent.

56.7%

Overall voter turnout in the state

81%

Highest voter turnout in Rajouri of Jammu

3.3%

Lowest voter turnout in Bandipora district

Oct 10

Day second phase of polls will be held

BJP candidate hurt in stone-pelting

A BJP candidate, contesting the polls in Bandipora district, was injured during stone-pelting by miscreants, officials said. It happened when Adil Ahmad Buhru was on his way to cast his vote at a polling booth, the officials said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever