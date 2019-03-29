Voters in 17 Maharashtra seats can register themselves till Saturday

national

The process of Lok Sabha election has started and so far notification for the first three-phase election has been published.

Representational image

Residents of 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, including those in Mumbai, that are going to polls in the fourth phase of the election next month, have a last chance to register themselves as voters till Saturday.

Voting for the six constituencies in Mumbai city and suburban district along with eleven other constituencies in the state will be held in the fourth phase (April 29). Those who have not yet registered themselves as voters have a chance to do so, an official statement issued on Thursday said.

The process of Lok Sabha election has started and so far notification for the first three-phase election has been published. Notification for the fourth phase will be issued on April 2. The last date of submission of nomination papers is April 9.

In this phase, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South, Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Maval, Shirur, Shirdi constituencies will vote.

Citizens can register their names in the voters' list 10 days before the last date of filing of nomination papers. Accordingly, fourth phase voters have the last chance for registration of their names in the voters' list till Saturday (March 30).

To be able to cast the vote, it is necessary for the voters to have their names in the voters' list. Hence, the citizens should ensure that their names appear in the list, the statement added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates