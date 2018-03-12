Voting in Charilam Assembly constituency begins

Voting in Tripura's Charilam Assembly constituency, which was deferred following the death of Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma, was conducted on Monday



Representation pic

Voting in Tripura's Charilam Assembly constituency, which was deferred following the death of Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma, was conducted on Monday. Debbarma died due to cardiac arrest while campaigning on February 11. The security has been tightened and people cast their vote at a polling booth in Charilam.

The party later fielded Palash Debbarma, but on Saturday decided to withdraw the candidate from the election in Charilam constituency amid the ongoing violence allegedly by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The CPI-M had earlier requested the Election Commission (EC) to postpone the Charilam elections till "normalcy gets restored" in the area.

Jishnu Debbarman, who is now the deputy chief minister of the state, was the BJP candidate. The BJP- Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance had won the polls with a two-thirds majority in the Assembly. While the BJP had won 35 seats, the IPFT bagged eight out of the 59 seats that went to polls.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever