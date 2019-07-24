Voting rights for players at the heart of CoA's issue with MCA

cricket

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is one of the oldest cricket associations in the country and has produced the maximum number of India players (around 70).

However, the association that enjoys pride of place in India's cricketing history may not be allowed to participate in the BCCI elections scheduled for October 22, if they fail to correct inaccuracies in its constitution. According to a PTI report, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has asked MCA to correct "inaccuracies" in its constitution, failing which it will be barred from participating in the BCCI polls.

MCA, it is learnt, is yet to respond to the COA. However, according to an MCA source, the inaccuracies pointed out by the CoA are connected to giving voting rights to every player in the MCA elections. "How is it possible to give voting rights to every player? There are players who are representing MCA through their clubs.

"There are other things as well [brought up by the CoA] that they need us to agree on. There are differences between the constitution of other state associations and ours, so how can we comply to everything?" asked the source. However, former MCA vice-president Vinod Deshpande felt MCA should fulfill all requirements to avoid the consequences.

"There will be big problems if MCA face exclusion from the BCCI polls. Initially, when there was a One State, One Vote recommendation, we [MCA] fought for our voting rights. Now, we may lose our voting rights," Deshpande told mid-day yesterday.

