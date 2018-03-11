Voting underway in Phulpur, Gorakhpur by polls in Uttar Pradesh

Till 1 p.m., 30.20 per cent voting had been registered in Gorakhpur, where by polls were necessitated after incumbent MP Yogi Adityanath quit as he took over as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh

Representational Picture

Representational Picture

After a poor start, polling in Gorakhpur and Phulpur parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh picked up as voters started queuing up outside polling booths, an election official said.

Till 1 p.m., 30.20 per cent voting had been registered in Gorakhpur, where by polls were necessitated after incumbent MP Yogi Adityanath quit as he took over as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

In Phulpur, the parliamentary constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, voting till 1 p.m. was not very impressive and only 19.20 per cent votes had been cast. Heavy security deployment has been made in both the parliamentary constituencies.

Voting started at 7 a.m. and will continue till 5 p.m., a poll panel official told IANS. The voting percentage till 11 a.m. was poor and the average polling in both constituencies was 14.50 per cent. Voting in Gorakhpur was 16.80 per cent till 11 a.m. and in Phulpur, 12.20 per cent till 11 a.m.

Some snags in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been reported from some places. Polling was held up at Kidwai college in Allahabad (East) for some time due to a technical glitch. Adityanath, who vacated the Gorakhpur seat after his elevation as the Chief Minister, had held it since 1998. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Upendra Dutt Shukla is in the fray for the seat this time. Gorakhpur has 970 polling centres and 2,141 polling stations. There are 19.49 lakh eligible voters including over 8 lakh women.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Praveen Nishad in Gorakhpur. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have extended their support to the SP candidate. The Congress is fighting on its own and has named Surahita Kareem as its candidate. The Phulpur seat of Allahabad, which was represented by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, has 793 polling centres and 2,059 polling stations.

A total of 19.63 lakh voters will decide the fate of 22 candidates. The BJP has fielded Kaushlendra Singh Patel who is pitted against Nagendra Singh Patel of the SP. The BSP here too is supporting the SP candidate. The Congress has fielded Manish Mishra as its candidate. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among the first to cast his vote on Sunday while his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya cast his vote in Phulpur along with his wife and son.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video