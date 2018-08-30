VP, politicians, celebrities pay last respects to NTR's son Nandamuri Harikrishna

national

Nandamuri Harikrishna when the SUV, which he was driving, overturned while negotiating a turn in Telangana's Nalgonda district

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pay their tribute to former Rajya Sabha MP Nandamuri Harikrishna, who died due to a road accident in Nalgonda. Pic/PTI

Hyderabad: Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, top politicians of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Telugu film personalities on Thursday paid their last respects to TDP founder NTR's son Nandamuri Harikrishna, who died in a road accident. Venkaiah Naidu placed a wreath on the body of Harikrishna, at his residence in Mehdipatnam area here. He consoled the family members including his actor sons Junior NTR and Kalyan Ram.

Later talking to reporters, he recalled the services of the actor-politician in films and politics. Naidu described Harikrishna as an obedient son who gave strength to his father N. T. Rama Rao. The Vice-President said Harikrishna was an affable person and used to speak in a free and frank manner. He recalled that in the Rajya Sabha he insisted that he should be allowed to speak in Telugu and when the then deputy chairman said the rules don't permit it, Harikrishna intervened by offering to translate the speech in English.

Harikrishna (61) died on Wednesday when the SUV, which he was driving, overturned while negotiating a turn in Telangana's Nalgonda district.

A former Member of Parliament, former Andhra Pradesh minister and politburo member of TDP, Harikrishna was son-in-law of TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Chandrababu Naidu, his son and cabinet minister Nara Lokesh, Harikrishna's brother actor Balakrishna, several other ministers and TDP leaders from the neighbouring state are camping here since Wednesday.

Governor of both Telugu states E. S. L. Narasimhan and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had paid their last respects on Wednesday. Ministers, MPs, leaders of various political parties and film personalities and Harikrishna's fans made a beeline at his residence to pay homage.

Actors Nagarjuna, Arjun, Jagapati Babu and director Raghvendra Rao were among the film personalities who paid their last respects.

The last rites of Harikrishna will be performed later in the day in Hyderabad with state honours. Police have made elaborate arrangements for the funeral procession from his residence to Mahaprasthanam in Jubliee Hills.

