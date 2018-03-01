Vrindavan widows to present 'Gulaal'-filled pots to PM Modi

Ahead of the festival of Holi, a group of widows from Vrindavan prepared earthen pots filled with 'gulaal' (coloured powder) to be gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with BJP chief ministers, at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Ahead of the festival of Holi, a group of widows from Vrindavan prepared earthen pots filled with 'gulaal' (coloured powder) to be gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The women, who arrived in the national capital earlier on Wednesday, brought with them 11 earthen pots containing Gulaal, along with gift boxes and a bouquet of flowers.

'We have brought these pots for Prime Minister Modi, who is like a brother to us. We want to celebrate Holi with him and have hence come to Delhi to personally convey our greetings to him,' one of the widows, a native of Assam, told ANI. Before the group departed for the national capital, they, along with the other widows of Vrindavan, played Holi with colours and flowers.

The widows in Vrindavan began this tradition back in 2013, as a mark to break the societal norms that prohibit a widow from wearing coloured clothes, among other things. On a related note, the festival of colours will be celebrated on March 2, this year.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever