VSA coaching camps kick off on April 15

Ex-India footballer Steven Dias will lead the football coaching team while the cricket coaches will include ex-Mumbai Ranji players

The Vivekanand Sports Academy (VSA) summer camps will commence on April 15 at Ram Keswani Sports Complex, Chembur.

Advanced cricket camps for U-16 and U-19 players apart from advanced football camps for U-19 and U-14 camp will be held five days a week.

VSA also run camps for badminton, TT, chess, taekwondo and a few other games during the summer vacations. For details, contact, Austin Coutinho on 9920270637 or VL Gajwani on 9324890037/022-25275266.

