Vulcan bags Cricket Club Of India Trophy

Vulcan, trained by Adhirajsingh Jodha, won the Cricket Club Of India Trophy, the feature race of Sunday at Mahalaxmi. Jockey A Sandesh gave a vigorous ride to Vulcan which enabled the seven-year-old horse to humble Sagittarius (A Prakash up) close home.

Shroff tops

Trainer Pesi Shroff emerged as top professional by winning three of the eight trophies on offer on Sunday. All trophies were named after elite clubs of Mumbai whose top management and club members were present in good numbers to cheer and facilitate the winning connections.

Shorff's trophy treble included the Bombay Presidency Radio Club Trophy (won by 4y old Nekhbet), the National Sports Club Of India Trophy (won by 5y old Eagleinthesky) and the Malabar Hill (won by 5y old Anatevka). Apprentice rider P S Kaviraj rode two of the three Shroff winners--Nekhbet & Anatevka) to bag the day's riding honours with the double, while trainer Altaf Hussain also scored a brace by winning the last two races: the Garware Club trophy with Silver Flames (David Allan up) & the Otters Club Trophy with Divine Hunt (P Trevor up).

