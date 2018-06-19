Vulnerable Stan Wawrinka ends wretched run

Wawrinka has struggled to return to peak form since suffering a left knee injury last year that required two operations and wiped out the second half of the Swiss star's season

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka plays a forehand return to Britain's Cameron Norrie during their first round men's singles match at the ATP Queen's Club Championships tennis tournament in west London on June 18, 2018. Pic/AFP

Stan Wawrinka kicked off his Wimbledon preparations with a 6-2, 6-3 win over British youngster Cameron Norrie in the Queen's Club first round yesterday.

Wawrinka has struggled to return to peak form since suffering a left knee injury last year that required two operations and wiped out the second half of the Swiss star's season. Still hampered by the problem this term, Wawrinka was sidelined again for three months in between a second round exit at the Australian Open and a first round loss in the French Open.

