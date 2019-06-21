VVS Laxman can't hold multiple posts, says Ethics Officer

cricket

Indian batting great VVS Laxman has been found guilty of holding more than one post, which is against the new BCCI constitution, according to an order from the Ethics Officer Justice DK Jain.

Following the order, the Hyderabad-based former India batsman has to now decide whether to hold his IPL post of Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor, do commentary or be on the Cricket Advisory Committee of the BCCI.

A Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member — Sanjeev Gupta — had filed a complaint against Laxman for breaching BCCI constitution rule 38(4)(2) of one man, one post. In his email to Justice Jain and the BCCI office bearers, he wrote: "Your said order today dated 20.06.19 has set the precedent/benchmark for every individual associated with BCCI/state units/IPL/

TV broadcaster production, etc."

