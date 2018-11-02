VVS Laxman celebrates birthday with family and the Indian cricket team

cricket

"Feel extremely thankful and grateful to the Indian Team for taking out time and being party to my wife, Shailaja's surprise for me yesterday. Also I wholeheartedly thank all of you for your warm wishes on my birthday," wrote Laxman on Twitter

VVS Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman turned 44 yesterday and was treated to a cake by the Indian cricket team. The stylish batsman-turned-TV commentator posted this picture on social media with his wife and children and members of the Indian team.

Birthday wishes poured in online too. Former India opener Virender Sehwag led the brigade of well wishers with this witty message: "The man whose wrists are worth preserving and having an insurance wishing a special birthday to a really special man, kalaai jaadugar @VVSLaxman281," wrote Sehwag.

