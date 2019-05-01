VVS Laxman has a dentist friend

Updated: May 01, 2019, 10:43 IST | A Correspondent

Was having severe tooth pain & had to get my wisdom tooth extracted by my childhood friend Parth Satwalekar, who was my school & college captain and now is a successful dentist in Hyderabad

VVS Laxman has a dentist friend

Former India batsman VVS Laxman yesterday posted a picture of himself with a dentist on Twitter and quoted poet Ogden Nash: "Some pains are physical, some are mental, the one that is both is dental.

Was having severe tooth pain & had to get my wisdom tooth extracted by my childhood friend Parth Satwalekar, who was my school & college captain and now is a successful dentist in Hyderabad. Blessed!"

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

vvs laxmancricket news

Rohit Sharma's romantic stroke

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK