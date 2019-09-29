VVS Laxman to Rohit Sharma: Don't change your technique

New Delhi: A change in technique after being asked to open had a negative impact on his performance during his playing days and no wonder VVS Laxman wants Rohit Sharma to stick to his natural game in his new role during the South Africa Test series. Laxman was one of the earlier examples in Indian cricket, who was forced to open the innings between 1996-98 despite being a specialist middle-order batsman, a role he never felt comfortable with. "The biggest advantage that Rohit has is his experience, which I didn’t have. I opened in Test cricket only after playing four Test matches. Rohit has played 12 years of international cricket.

"So he has the maturity and the experience and he is also in good form," Laxman told former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta, during an interview on latter’s YouTube channel "Deep Point". Laxman, who also was a touch player like the wristy Mumbaikar, could relate with Rohit’s situation and spoke about how a tweak in technique messed his rhythm.

"I believe the mistake that I made while opening the innings was to change my mindset, which got me a lot of success as a middle-order batsman, whether it’s batting No. 3 or No. 4. I also tried to change my technique. "As a middle-order batsman, I was always having a front press (front-foot trigger) and then go towards the ball, whereas talking to seniors and coaches, I went to back and across as I had to face Curtly Ambrose [in the 1997 tour to WI], who would generate steep bounce from length.

"This huge change in approach affected my batting and I hope Rohit shouldn’t do it," Laxman told the former India stumper.