Vyapam scam accused sent to five years RI

After the Vyapam scam was unearthed, the principal of the college had filed a complaint against Jatav at the Sanyogitaganj Police Station of Indore in 2012

A special court on Tuesday convicted an accused in the Vyapam scam, a multi-crore admission and recruitment racket, and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment.

Special court judge J P Singh held Manoj Kumar Jatav (27), a resident of Morena district, guilty under relevant sections of the Madhya Pradesh Recognised Examinations Act and the Indian Penal Code's section 467 (forgery of documents) and others, and awarded the sentence. The Vyapam scam refers to irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also called Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, for admission in professional courses and state services.

The CBI, which is investigating the case, proved in the special court that Jatav had put up a dummy candidate to give the entrance of the pre-medical test (PMT), organised by Vyapam, on his behalf. On the basis of selection through this fraud, he also took admission in the Government Dental College, Indore. After the Vyapam scam was unearthed, the principal of the college had filed a complaint against Jatav at the Sanyogitaganj Police Station of Indore in 2012.

