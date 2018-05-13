Wacky Ronaldo makes his presence felt at Cannes

Diamantino's wacky story follows a preening metrosexual goal machine with a fondness for displaying his waxed torso at every possible occasion



A surreal comedy that features a superstar footballer bearing a striking resemblance to Cristiano Ronaldo has become the surprise sensation of the Cannes film festival.

Diamantino's wacky story follows a preening metrosexual goal machine with a fondness for displaying his waxed torso at every possible occasion. But the eponymous hero's life falls apart when he misses a penalty in the World Cup final for Portugal on the same night his father dies. Having lost his killer touch, his career ends in disgrace.

The movie's American co-director Daniel Schmidt said it was the underlying innocence of the Ronaldo character that holds the mad romp together.

