WADA ready to intervene in Indian cricket doping row

cricket

Representational Image

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has warned the International Cricket Council it will intervene if it does not resolve a stand-off between Indian cricket chiefs and the country's drug-testing body.

A WADA spokesman confirmed that the ICC had been sent a letter in July urging it to settle the dispute between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

If the row was not resolved, the case would be referred to WADA's Compliance Review Committee, raising the possibility that the ICC could be deemed non-compliant by the global anti-doping watchdog. The BCCI and NADA are at odds over the cricket body's refusal to allow the Indian anti-doping agency to conduct drug tests on cricketers.

