Wadala cave-in: Engineer's report contradicts IIT-B's

Dosti Blossom and Lloyd Estate residents had asked the engineer, Nitin Kamble, to give his observations, said a representative

A chartered engineer appointed by Dosti Blossom and Lloyd Estate, has contradicted the IIT-B report on the Wadala cave-in. Dosti Blossom and Lloyd Estate residents had asked the engineer, Nitin Kamble, to give his observations, said a representative.

The two building's residents are now planning to present Kamble's report in a meeting of the HC appointed committee soon. "We wish to present it to the committee to be looked into," said Ashwin Deshmukh, a resident of Lloyd Estate.

In its judgment on July 18, the Bombay High Court had asked the three parties —Dosti Realty, Dosti Blossom and Lloyd Estate — to follow the suggestions put forth in the IIT report, affidavits to which were submitted in the court on Monday.

The court had also appointed a committee comprising experts from IIT-Bombay and a senior official (nominated by the municipal commissioner), RS Potdar, deputy chief engineer (Building Proposal), as the convener.

The High Court has instructed that the first report by the committee be filed on August 4, before it is placed before it (the HC) on August 7. "After the IIT-B report, I was asked for an opinion, when I spotted the contradictions that I have written about," said Kamble. The BMC F-North ward office on Saturday served notices to buildings around the cave-in site, instructing them to conduct a structural audit.

