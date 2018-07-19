Wadala cave-in: High Court tells residents to listen to IIT committee

The three parties will now have to submit an affidavit in the court on Monday stating that they will do so, said a lawyer representing one of them

Bombay High Court. File Pic

In its fourth hearing in the Wadala cave-in incident, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked residents of Dosti Realty, Dosti Blossom and Lloyd Estate, to follow the remedial measures given by the IIT committee. The three parties will now have to submit an affidavit in the court on Monday stating that they will do so, said a lawyer representing one of them.

While stating that the report is sacrosanct, the court reportedly highlighted that the objective of the committee was not to blame anybody, but fact-finding on the cause of the incident and how the damage can be remedied.

"A corporation officer will be appointed to implement the suggestions given by the IIT committee's report for long-term remedial measures. The court has also stated that the individual members of the society will not write any letter to IIT or interfere in the work," said the lawyer. Following the landslide at Lloyd Estate, residents of Dosti Blossom had moved the Bombay High Court, filing a writ petition seeking cancellation of the sanction plan and approval issued to Dosti Realty with respect to the project on the adjacent land.

Lloyd Estate was directed to be added as respondent in the matter. The Bombay High Court had on the June 30 directed an IIT committee to examine the extent of damage, determine the cause of the incident, and suggest remedial measures.

"We are awaiting the copy of the order. It would not be appropriate on our part to give any comment without perusing the order," said a spokesperson from Dosti Realty.

