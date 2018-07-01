Wadala wall collapse: HC tells IIT-B to form structural audit team

Team will check cause of damage to Wadala towers

Lloyd's Estate and Dosti Blossom stand on precarious ground now after Tuesday's cave-in. Pic/Atul Kamble

In big relief to residents of Wadala's Dosti Blossom, the Bombay High Court has asked the director of IIT-Bombay to appoint a multi-disciplinary team. The team will look into remedial measures and the cause of damage to all buildings near the massive cave-in earlier this week.

A resident said that the court has directed IIT-B to submit its report by July 6, when the next hearing is scheduled. On June 25, a compound wall and parking area of Llyods Estate collapsed into a construction pit dug by developer Dosti Realty Ltd in an adjoining plot for a residential and multi-storey parking project.

Fearing another cave-in, the residents of Dosti Blossom filed a writ petition in the high court on Friday against permissions granted to Dosti Realty for construction of a new high-rise. On Saturday, the petition was heard by a division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice Riyaz Changla.

