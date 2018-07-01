Wadala wall collapse: HC tells IIT-B to form structural audit team
Team will check cause of damage to Wadala towers
In big relief to residents of Wadala's Dosti Blossom, the Bombay High Court has asked the director of IIT-Bombay to appoint a multi-disciplinary team. The team will look into remedial measures and the cause of damage to all buildings near the massive cave-in earlier this week.
A resident said that the court has directed IIT-B to submit its report by July 6, when the next hearing is scheduled. On June 25, a compound wall and parking area of Llyods Estate collapsed into a construction pit dug by developer Dosti Realty Ltd in an adjoining plot for a residential and multi-storey parking project.
Fearing another cave-in, the residents of Dosti Blossom filed a writ petition in the high court on Friday against permissions granted to Dosti Realty for construction of a new high-rise. On Saturday, the petition was heard by a division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice Riyaz Changla.
