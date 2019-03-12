Wading wonderland: A treat for birdwatchers in Navi Mumbai

things-to-do

Sign up for a bird-watching trail in Navi Mumbai for a glimpse of the rich avian diversity

If the birdwatcher in you has been sitting idle, this chance to spot a few migratory birds is bound to have you sit up and take note. Among the many bird-watching spots in Navi Mumbai, the Talawe Creek, situated in the southern corner of Seawoods, makes for an ideal spot to observe and learn more about various species of migratory birds and local waders.

The trail will help participants learn to identify terns, waders, herons and seagulls at the site that doubles up as a home for relocating flamingoes during this time of the year. "Talawe is an important wetland in Navi Mumbai as it is a wintering ground for migratory birds. Many bird species are re­ady for their return journey as the weather warms up. This is why se­veral species are now in their br­eeding colours," says Isaac Kehimkar, director of iNaturewatch Foundation, the event organisers.

ON: March 17, 7.30 am to 9.30 am

MEETING POINT: Talawe Wetland entrance gate, sector 56, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai.

CALL: 9987013144

LOG ON TO: inaturewatch.org

COST: Rs 300

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates