WAG war: Rebekah accuses Coleen of making her a villain

England footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah, nicknamed Becky, has accused Coleen Rooney of portraying her as the villain in the WAG row.

According to UK's entertainment website, Female First, the legal teams appeared in court on Thursday for the first High Court hearing ahead of a libel trial. The hearing was held to allow a judge to decide the "natural and ordinary" meaning of Coleen's Instagram post and set down parameters for the trial.

Lawyers representing Rebekah, who was not present at the hearing, argued that the finger is being pointed at Becky as a person, rather than her Instagram account by Coleen in the process "to find the true villain of the piece."

Hugh Tomlinson QC, for Rebekah, said: "The person is Rebekah Vardy, the finger is being pointed at her, as the villain, the person, the someone, the one person."

But court documents reveal that Coleen, who was also not present in court, only accused Rebekah's account of accessing the stories and not the

mother-of-five.

During the court hearing, the lawyers agreed to meet for one final time to resolve the case outside court, with a stay in place until February 8.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news