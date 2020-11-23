WAG wars: Rebekah Vardy wins first stage of legal battle against Coleen Rooney

England footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah, also known as Becky, has won the first stage of the legal battle of her WAG row against Coleen Rooney.

According to UK's entertainment website, Female First, Rebekah was embroiled in a huge public scandal when Coleen took to Instagram in October last year and accused her of leaking stories to the media about her.

In the infamous post, Coleen said she posted a string of false stories to Instagram with restricted access to see if they appeared in the media — which she claims they did — and accused "Rebekah Vardy's account" of being the only one who viewed the posts.

On Friday, Justice Warby ruled in favour of Rebekah, as he agreed that the post, which was viewed by millions, directly blamed Becky for selling the stories. The court's ruling means Coleen needs to prove that Becky herself was responsible for it.

