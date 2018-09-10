Praful Waghela, Sarfaraz Khan score centuries for Payyade SC

cricket

Mangesh Vaity top-scored with 24 off 54 balls for Koli Combined while Maskati pacers Rahul Sawant and Ankit Singh picked four wickets each. Maskati claimed first innings points

Sarfaraz Khan

Praful Waghela and Sarfaraz Khan, who have worn the Mumbai cap in first-class cricket, used their punitive blades to good effect for Payyade SC in a drawn Dr HD Kanga Cricket League Division 'A' game against Sind SC at Islam Gymkhana yesterday. Waghela (139, 17x4, 2x6) and Sarfaraz (109, 12x4, 2x6) played attacking cricket to put on 223 runs for the third wicket, a stand that helped the former champions declare on 301 for six.

For Sind, Mumbai's left-arm spinner Aditya Dhumal and medium pacer Vaibhav Singh claimed three and two wickets respectively. In reply, Sind scored 115-6 with Chinmay Sutar remaining unbeaten on 43. Left-arm spinner Vishal Dabholkar and pacer Devendranath Parida picked two wickets apiece.



Payyade SC's Praful Waghela plays a leg-side shot during a Kanga League Div 'A' game v Sind SC at Islam Gym. Pics/Bipin Kokate

CCI's Parmar claims six

In another Division 'A' match, Victory CC scored 235 against Cricket Club of India thanks to Mansingh Nigde's 74 which came after a 62-run opening stand between Kaushik Chikhlikar (42) and Jai Bista (33). CCI's left-arm spinner Hitesh Parmar, who bagged a match-winning fifer in the previous round, was in the thick of the action again. This time, he claimed six wickets in 17.3 overs, but the game ended in a draw.

Former Kings XI Punjab opener Paul Valthaty contributed 60 to CCI's total of 189 for six. Off-spinner Shashank Attarde claimed 4-32 for Victory CC. Former champions Karnatak SA and Dadar Union SC clashed at the former's ground at Cross Maidan where their match ended in a draw.

Ton-up Dhanday thrives

Opener Rudra Dhanday scored unbeaten 120 with the help of 11 fours and two sixes, while Vidyadhar Kamath posted 43 to help Karnatak declare on 216-4. In reply, Dadar Union scored 94-5. Hardik Tamore (37) top-scored for the Matunga team while Karnatak's medium pacer Shivam Dubey dismissed three batsmen.



Parsee Gym's Suryakumar Yadav during his 84 against Parel Sporting yesterday

Surya's 84 in vain

In the 'B' division, hosts Parsee Gymkhana scored 209-6 with Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav contributing 84 against Parel Sporting. The hosts were in for a shock when Parel openers Srujan Athawale (85) and Gaurav Chavan (57) provided a fine start with a 91-run partnership. The visitors went past Parsee Gymkhana's score for first innings points and declared at 210 for two before the Marine Drive side ended the match on 57 for two in the second innings.

Maskati trounce Koli

In the 'C' Division, Maskati CC bowled out Koli Combined XI for just 43 at the Sachivalaya Gymkhana pitch at the Oval Maidan. Mangesh Vaity top-scored with 24 off 54 balls for Koli Combined while Maskati pacers Rahul Sawant and Ankit Singh picked four wickets each. Maskati claimed first innings points.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever