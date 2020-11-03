WAGs Coleen Rooney, Rebekah Vardy to begin legal battle in coming weeks

Former England football captain Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen and Leicester City star Jamie Vardy's wife, Rebekah are reportedly set to go head-on in a legal tussle this month.

Rebekah, 38, recently filed a defamation case against Coleen, 34, after being accused of leaking fake stories to the press via social media last October.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, the pair have been given November 19 as the first date for their hearings.

It is learnt that Coleen will have to show that she has reasonable ground to claim that Rebekah leaked the stories. And Rebekah will have to explain how she intends to prove her libel claim against Coleen at the hearing.

