Wait for me, says Irrfan Khan; Varun Dhawan says he'll be waiting

Yesterday, Irrfan shared an emotional message expressing his inability to promote his upcoming film, Angrezi Medium. He talked about his illness in a video shared by the film's production house. Irrfan said, "I am there with you as well as not there. Angrezi Medium is special to me. I wanted to promote this film with as much love as we have made it with. But there are some unwanted guests sitting inside my body and I am having a conversation with them. Whatever their status is, I will keep you posted..."

He further added, "There is a saying, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. But it is always easier said than done. Because when life gives you lemons for real, then it is extremely difficult to make a shikanji. But you have no other choice apart from remaining positive."

He added, "We have made this film with that positivity and I am hopeful that this film will teach you, make you laugh and cry and then again make you laugh. Be kind to each other and watch the film. And yes, wait for me." Varun Dhawan posted, "This is so beautiful. This is a film made with so much passion... Irrfan sir we are waiting for you (sic)."

This is so beautiful. This is a film made with so much passion all the best to the team and #Irfan sir https://t.co/MfuWErAEfo and we are waiting for u — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 12, 2020

Hrithik Roshan replied, "This is so heartwarming. My love and prayers are with you. You are amazing. And like you said, waiting for you (sic)."

