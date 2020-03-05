Wait what?! Has Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut?

Bebo fans, it's time to rejoice! The moment could be very near when your favourite actress (and her favourite too, courtesy Jab We Met) finally makes her presence known on Instagram. In fact, if what we're thinking is correct, Kareena Kapoor has already made her Insta debut and shared a kitty video on the photo-sharing platform. Not just that, the cat in the video run across her post making way for a 'Loading...' bar.

View this post on Instagram Coming soon... A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onMar 4, 2020 at 10:31pm PST

While the profile picture is currently blank, we're sure hoping that it's none other than Bebo. The actress had even mentioned as how she would soon be making her social media debut, and that she actually has had dummy accounts on Instagram through which she stalked people! That's classic Kareena, don't you think so?

Be that as it may, it's quite exciting to know that this account may well be Kareena's official handle and that soon enough, we'll be privy to some of her best pictures and videos online. Think about all of the Taimur moments we'll get to enjoy!

Only time will tell if it's Kareena or a hoax. We hope its the former!

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently working on Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

