Wait, what? S Sreesanth wants to work with Steven Spielberg

Jan 14, 2019, 09:00 IST | A Correspondent

It will be a dream come true for me. And I always believe that anything can happen in life. I look at my life journey as a miracle," Sreesanth said

S Sreesanth

Cricketer-turned-actor S Sreesanth, who is trying to make his space in showbiz with reality television shows and films, says he aspires to work in a Hollywood movie with Steven Spielberg.

Does he have a wish list of filmmakers he wants to work with? "I want to work with Steven Spielberg...whether it is a small role or big in a Hollywood movie. It will be a dream come true for me. And I always believe that anything can happen in life. I look at my life journey as a miracle," Sreesanth said.

He explained: "I was born in a small village in Kerala. From there, I went on to play for the Kerala state team and international cricket for India, and now I am working in TV shows and cinema... any miracle can happen. So yes, working in a Hollywood movie with Spielberg would be something."

