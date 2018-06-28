Wait, what? Sushant Singh Rajput buys a plot of land on the moon

As Sushant Singh Rajput owns a state-of-the-art telescope, it can help him keep an eye on his new acquisition from his home on Earth

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput is reaching for the moon — literally. The actor has bought a piece of lunar land, in a region called the Sea of Muscovy. He has bought the property from the International Lunar Lands Registry. Rajput got the property registered on June 25. As he owns a state-of-the-art telescope, it can help him keep an eye on his new acquisition from his home on Earth.

Sushant Singh Rajput is going to portray some never-seen-before roles in his forthcoming projects including Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. The actor says that he always opts for characters that he feels he would fail in because that way it becomes a challenge for him to "outdo" himself.

"I take up roles that I feel I would fail in and then it becomes like a challenge for me to outdo myself. My philosophy of success in life is to find different ways of failing, I would fail three to four times but the fifth time when I succeed it would be my personal experience, it would help me emerge as a person," Sushant told IANS in an email interview.

He has also signed a franchise film Drive and the actor says that such projects are time-consuming but he is fine investing his time on something that he is passionate about.

An actor who tasted fame with television show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant's Bollywood journey began when he landed a role in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!. Later, he went on to feature in Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which helped him find his feet in Bollywood.

