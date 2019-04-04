Wait, what? Woman loses Rs 40,000 after cancelling movie tickets

crime

The woman from Lucknow lost Rs 40,000 after she was trying to cancel movie tickets on the internet. A complaint has been registered at Cyber cell and investigation is underway

In a case of online fraud coming to light from Lucknow, a woman was allegedly duped of Rs 40,000 after she attempted to cancel movie tickets on the internet. The alleged incident occurred in Jankipuram on Monday.

According to the Times of India, the victim, identified as Jhanvi, had booked four movie tickets on the internet, but later managed to cancel them in the stipulated time. However, the booking amount was not credited into her account.

Jhanvi then contacted customer care to take up the issue but the agent online did not offer any solution to her problem. Following the conversation with the accused, she received another call from a person, claiming himself to be the agent of the website. He asked for her card details so that he could credit the cash into her account. However, the victim refrained from disclosing the same and disconnected the call fearing of online fraudulent activity. Much to her shock, she lost Rs 40,000 from her account after disconnecting the call.

The aggrieved victim then tried contacting the accused but his phone was switched off. She reported the matter to the Cyber cell in Lucknow, and an investigation is underway.

