Wake up and smell the stoffee

Is your organisation going beyond the call of business to make the world a better place? Corporate Chameleons Story Project 2020 offers a platform to such corporates houses to share their stories of transformation and innovation that fulfil the UN Sustainable Development goals. "Numerous corporates are doing exceptional work. Yet, the work continues in silos. Our aim is to create spaces for sharing stories and enable collaboration for large-scale impact," says Sudipta Dhruva, corporate storyteller and co-founder of the platform. She and co-founder, Shabnam Roy have been working on the project for a year. Dhruva shares that the storytelling will happen over multiple Stoffees (stories over coffee) sessions.

Season one opens tomorrow, with 75-plus organisations signing up. These organisations have been trained in finding structure and sharpening their story narration skills. Hosted over Zoom, each stoffee will have 15 storytellers from different cities across industries.

The recorded stories will be evaluated by a jury comprising authors Mini Nair and Rajesh Iyer, corporate honcho Prabhat Pani and Michael Burns, founder of Tall Tales, who will pick the best 50. All stories will be accessible on a corporate storytelling portal, with the best making it to a book published by Crossword. "Stories of positive change will build hope in these uncertain times. I dedicate this programme to my four-year-old grandson and the kids of tomorrow. We owe it to them to create a more collaborative world that we are proud of," Dhruva shares.

After all seasons, an on-ground grand finale will be held for the top storytellers. They also plan to extend the project globally, with a target of 1,000 stories by July 2021.

On July 22 to 24, 11 am and 5 pm

Log on to corporatechameleons.com/registration-form/

Cost Free for audience only

