Walid Riachy spills the beans on how he used his knowledge of high fashion to become an influencer

Modeling as a career can make you one of the most popular names and can even open doors for a career in films. Walid Riachy is that exceptional name who rose to fame after doing several shoots for various brands. Born in Beirut in 1990, he has lived and traveled to many countries in the world. He is a fluent speaker of Arabic, English, and French. His career as a fashion model and an actor began with a critically acclaimed shoot for a popular restaurant chain named 'Crepaway' in Lebanon. Within no time, he gained immense popularity in Lebanon after which he moved to Dubai and is currently a model for the Bareface modeling agency there. He has been a part of many iconic shoots of which the best is on the magnificent floating luxury hotel, Queen Elizabeth 2.

His work portfolio speaks for itself as he is seen in a Hollywood film and the commercial ads on TV and on YouTube. He has been a part of Sinecode Arabia, DP World Dubai, Sustainable Fashion Show Dubai, Runaway Dubai Fashion Show, and many others. His latest project is 'The Misfits', an action-heist Hollywood film which will hit the theatres in 2020. Filmed by Renny Harlin, the film also stars Pierce Brosnan, Nick Cannon, Jamie Chung, Tim Roth, Michael Angelo, and Rami Jaber. Interestingly, Walid joined the film's cast as a body double for Ramy Jaber but later ended up bagging the role of a lanky guard.

Being a fashion influencer and a content creator, Riachy has been dedicatedly working during his shoots. He keeps on sharing his creative inputs with designers and photographers which adds more value to every shoot he is a part of. When asked about it, Walid said, "I love experimenting with the mood and feeling of the shoot, taking my job very seriously, while still feeling free and at ease at shoots." Today despite his power-packed schedule, Walid Riachy works as a freelance model and an actor in Dubai. His pioneering work has encouraged the young generation of Arab male models to give modeling a shot which was once considered mostly an industry for females. His dedication and hard work have made him an influential name in the fashion and luxury industry.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever