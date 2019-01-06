Walk through galleries

sunday-mid-day

From January 16-20, 28 art spaces will once again come together for Mumbai Gallery Weekend to showcase works by more than 50 artists. City's culture vultures help pick the best shows to visit

Courtesy of Pratap More

Michelle Poonawalla

Artist and collector

Over the years, Mumbai Gallery Weekend has really brought together the art community in Mumbai. For this year’s edition, I’m looking forward to Atul Dodiya’s upcoming exhibition Seven Minutes of Blackmail (an intriguing title) at Chemould Prescott Road and Pratap Morey’s Concrete Ciphers at Tarq (in picture). Having worked extensively with oil on canvas myself, I’ve always found Dodiya’s powerful, lively paintings alluring.

Chemould Prescott Road and Atul Dodiya have played an important role in defining the art scene in Mumbai and I’m keen to see how the gallery and artist collaborate to present this body of work. Tarq, on the other hand, interests me because of its agenda of supporting emerging artists. I have tremendous respect for the new crop of artists, who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and experiment; Morey is one of them. His clean lines and uber contemporary aesthetic resonate with me.

Where: Tarq, F35/36 Dhanraj Mahal, Colaba; Gallery Chemould, 3rd floor, Queens Mansion, G Talwatkar Marg, Fort

Ashiesh Shah

Architect



By Atul Dodiya. Pic/Anil Rane

An amalgamation of art enthusiasts and art collectors, Mumbai Gallery Weekend is a fantastic initiative, which makes contemporary art and design more widespread in the city. This time around, I’m eagerly awaiting Seven Minutes of Blackmail by Atul Dodiya (in picture) at Chemould Prescott Road.

Dodiya is one of the finest painters in our country, and I encourage clients to invest in his works; they are absolutely breathtaking and showcase his keen interest in detail and composition. Chatterjee & Lal’s Juggernaut by Sahej Rahal is yet another exhibit I’m looking forward to. He’s a contemporary artist that I love, and one can trust the curation of the artist’s multimedia works.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18 Kamal Mansion, Colaba

Abhinit Khanna

Art consultant, Farah Siddiqui Contemporary Art

Mumbai Gallery Weekend’s 2019 edition looks very promising for all the participating galleries. The two shows I’m particularly looking forward to include a group show, We Contain Multitudes, curated by Iranian-born artist Ali Banisadr at Galerie Isa (in picture), and Simryn Gill at Jhaveri Contemporary.



Watchers by Jules de Balincourt. Courtesy of the artist and Victoria Miro

At Galerie Isa, the show looks at artists who are drawn to miniatures not just in the traditional sense, but in the way they use small-scale figures or objects in their work to create a larger picture. The other show I would highly recommend is a solo show by Gill, a conceptual artist known for her installations and lens-based works.

Gill creates works by drawing images and resources from her surroundings. For her solo, she is presenting three works made in three different materials and methods. To give you a sneak peek, she has used relief prints of snakes that she found run over.

Where: Galerie Isa, 27, Great Western Building, SBS Road, Fort; Jhaveri Contemporary, 3rd floor, Devidas Mansion, BK Boman Behram Marg, Colaba

